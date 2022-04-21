Warmer weather forecast for Bulgaria’s Orthodox Easter long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The recent cold snap over Bulgaria will make way for warmer weather as the country heads into the four-day Orthodox Easter weekend, but the forecast also includes cloudy skies and some rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas.

The long weekend begins with Orthodox Good Friday on April 22 and ends on Orthodox Easter Monday on April 25. The holiday usually brings heavy outbound traffic from capital Sofia on the first day and equally heavy inbound traffic on the last day of the long weekend.

As in previous years, Traffic Police was expected to be monitoring major motorways and other key roads for breaches of road rules, including speeding and drink-driving.

Motorists are also advised to be careful as rain is on the forecast throughout the country for the entire weekend, although it is mostly expected to take the form of light showers. Towards the end of the weekend, thunderstorms are forecast in western and northern Bulgaria.

In Sofia, daily highs are expected to reach between 20 degrees Celsius on Friday and 24 degrees on Monday, while the lows are forecast at between 5C and 9C.

The skies are forecast to be cloudy throughout the weekend, the exception being Easter Sunday, when the weather is expected to be mostly sunny.

The city of Plovdiv is set for maximum temperatures ranging from 20C to 23C, and daily lows of 6C to 10C. Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday and Monday, but the Saturday and Sunday in between are expected to be mostly sunny.

On Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, temperatures were forecast to be slightly lower, with daily highs ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees during the long weekend. Although the weather was forecast to be mostly cloudy, it was less likely to rain than in other parts of the country.

The four-day Easter weekend is the first of three successive long weekends in Bulgaria this spring, to be followed by three-day weekends due to Labor Day (April 30-May 2) and St. George’s Day (May 6-8).

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments