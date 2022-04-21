Bulgaria’s Health Ministry: Covid-19 pandemic is not over

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In a message ahead of the four-day Orthodox Easter weekend, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry issued a reminder that although the Covid-19 epidemic declaration had been lifted, the pandemic was not over and continued to be a threat to health.

The ministry issued a series of recommendations, including that in case of complaints and symptoms typical of Covid-19, isolate yourself and consult your doctor.

If you feel a slight malaise, postpone your meetings with other people. Be especially careful when visiting elderly relatives, the ministry said.

It said that if possible, places where many people gather at the same time should be avoided.

It is recommended to wear protective masks and maintain distance in public places, including shopping malls, shops, bazaars, railway stations and bus stops.

Wash your hands with soap and water, and if this is not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, the ministry said.

Ventilate the premises in your home well, especially when more people gather, it said.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 protects you and your loved ones from severe disease and subsequent health complications. Plan your vaccination and do not delay too long,” the Health Ministry said.

The ministry referred the public to the website it set up in March, when it launched an information campaign, explaining, among other things, the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!