Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 127 deaths in past week

A total of 127 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 692, according to figures in the April 10 report by the unified information portal.

This is Bulgaria’s lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week since 2022 began, and includes seven deaths registered on Saturday.

To date, 1 145 143 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with 4690 new cases confirmed in the past week.

There are 169 624 active cases, 7990 fewer than a week ago.

As of April 10, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 174.09 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 242.01 a week ago.

There are 1266 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 585 fewer than a week ago, with 141 in intensive care, 64 fewer than a week ago.

In the past week, 104 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 24 187.

A total of 4 362 095 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 8421 in the past week, including 365 on Saturday.

A total of 2 052 205 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 1353 in the past week, while 731 204 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 6493 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

