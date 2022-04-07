Nato agrees to further strengthen and sustain support for Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Nato foreign ministers have agreed to sustain and further strengthen support for Ukraine, and step up co-operation with partners, given the global implications of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine.

This is according to a Nato statement issued after the April 6 and 7 meeting of the Alliance’s foreign ministers.

“Allies utterly condemned the horrific murders of civilians we have seen in Bucha and other places recently liberated from Russian control,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Nato Allies for their substantial support, the statement said.

“Allies have been doing a lot, and are determined to do more, now, and for the medium and longer term to help the brave Ukrainians defend their homes and their country, and push back the invading forces,” Stoltenberg said.

The Nato foreign ministers agreed to step up practical support to other partners at threat of Russian aggression, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to help strengthen their resilience.

The foreign ministers were joined by their counterparts from Ukraine, Georgia, Finland, Sweden, and the European Union, and by Nato’s Asia-Pacific partners, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

Nato will increase its cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners in areas like cyber, new technologies, disinformation, maritime security, climate change, and resilience, “because global challenges demand global solutions,” Stoltenberg said.

The Alliance’s ministers agreed that Nato’s next Strategic Concept, which will be finalised at the Madrid Summit in June, must take account of Nato’s future relations with Russia, and China’s growing influence on Allied security.

(Photo: Nato)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!