Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 25 deaths, 1033 new cases

Twenty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 554, according to figures posted on April 2 by the unified information portal.

Of 12 670 tests done in the past day, 1033 – about 8.15 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 139 956 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 177 602 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2283 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3291 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 925 800.

As of April 2, Bulgaria’s national 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 248.12 per 100 000 population, down from 256.33 on April 1.

There are 1848 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 184 newly admitted. There are 216 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the April 1 report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 083.

A total of 4 353 336 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1332 in the past day.

A total of 2 050 801 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 254 in the past day, while 724 448 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 983 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

