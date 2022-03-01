Bulgaria’s Health Ministry dispatches medicines to Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said on March 1 that it had organised the sending of a humanitarian consignment of medicinal products and medical supplies, for which Ukraine had declared an urgent need.

The request came via the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

To help as soon as possible, the Ministry of Health turned to leading companies – traders and distributors of medicines in Bulgaria, who expressed readiness to assist in providing the medicines and medical supplies listed by Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health is also working on providing medicines, equipment, bandages and sanitary materials, which the Ukrainian Red Cross has urgently called for.

With the support of the Bulgarian Red Cross, the sending of the requested assistance will be organised as soon as possible, the ministry said.

In other news in Bulgaria related to Putin’s war on Ukraine:

Bulgaria’s broadcast regulator the Council for Electronic Media was scheduled to hold a special meeting on the afternoon of March 1 to cut broadcasts of Russian channels in Bulgaria.

Channels such as RT, among others, will be stopped.



If the proposal is voted on, it will enter into force on March 2 and the Communications Regulation Commission will be in charge of the technical aspects.

Plovdiv municipality said on March 1, by order of mayor Zdravko Dimitrov, a co-ordination unit involving officials and specialists who will provide assistance to Ukraine who have sought assistance in the municipality.

The municipality said that it could provide shelter to those in need at a home for the elderly, a youth centre and in the dormitories of two universities in Plovdiv.

Those accommodated in these places will be provided with hot meals through a social services programme.

Where needed, pre-hospital care, consultations for pregnant women and paediatric care will be provided.

Mobile teams from two hospitals will be available to conduct tests for Covid-19.

