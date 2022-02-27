Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 460 deaths, 21 383 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 460 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 458, going by figures in the February 27 report by the unified information portal.

This includes 25 deaths registered in the past day.

To date, 1 087 796 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 21 383 in the past week.

There are 220 452 active cases, a decrease of 26 573 compared with the figure in the February 20 report.

As of February 27, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 759.21 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 790.39 on February 26 and down from 1057.72 on February 20.

There are 4233 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1166 fewer than the figure in the February 20 report.

A total of 498 are in intensive care, 82 fewer than a week ago.

In the past week, 368 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 23 259.

So far, a total of 4 297 051 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 23 521 in the past week, including 1179 in the past day.

A total of 2 044 335 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 7438 in the past week, including 382 on Saturday.

A total of 686 206 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 14 945 in the past week, including 722 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 25, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent, of full vaccination 29.3 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.7 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 75 per cent, of full vaccination 71.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.9 per cent.

