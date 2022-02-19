Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 89 deaths, 4616 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 973, according to the February 19 report by the unified information portal.

Of 28 873 tests done in the past day, 4616 – about 15.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 063 808 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 247 517 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 4403 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 8930 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 781 318.

As of February 19, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1088.55 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1139.15 on a February 18.

All but one of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are currently classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. The exception is the district of Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 378.15, meaning that it is classified as a red zone.

There are 5347 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, including 554 newly admitted. There are 588 in intensive care, the same figure as in the February 18 report.

Eighty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 22 874.

So far, 4 271 963 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6120 in the past day.

A total of 2 036 346 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2104 in the past day, while 670 361 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3625 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 18, the uptake among the total population of a Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.8 per cent, of full vaccination 29.2 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.5 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.5 per cent, of full vaccination 71.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.3 per cent.

