Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 95 deaths, 6589 new cases registered

The deaths of 95 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 34 686, according to the February 16 report by the unified information portal.

Of 28 986 tests done in the past day, 6589 – about 22.73 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 049 543 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 257 413 are active. The number of active cases increased by 646 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5848 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 757 444.

As of February 16, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1249.68 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1315.53 on February 15.

There are 5721 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 622 newly admitted. There are 601 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the February 15 report.

In the past day, 129 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to 22 589 to date.

So far, 4 254 776 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5537 in the past day.

A total of 2 030 626 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1963 in the past day, while 659 963 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3203 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

