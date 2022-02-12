MoD: Spanish Air Force jets carrying out reconnaissance flights over 3 Bulgarian cities

Share this: Facebook

On February 12 and 13, Spanish Air Force Eurofighters are carrying out reconnaissance flights over the cities of Sofia, Varna, Bourgas and Bezmer village, Yambol region, the Defence Ministry said on the afternoon of February 12.

The flights were expected to end at 4pm on February 12 and noon on February 13, the ministry said.

Bulgarian media reported numerous inquiries from the public as the jets hurtled through the skies over the cities, with many people outdoors enjoying the sunny and mild weather on Saturday afternoon.

Four Spanish Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon 13 aircraft and 130 Spanish military personnel are in Bulgaria for a joint mission with the Bulgarian Air Force to guard Bulgaria’s air space.

The mission is to continue until March 31 2022.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence)

