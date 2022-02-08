Bulgarian police bust operation that sold thousands of fake green vaccination certificates

Share this: Facebook

Police in Bulgaria said on February 8 that they had begun an operation against a scheme that had sold more than 3000 fake green certificates of vaccination to Bulgarians and foreigners.

On the morning of February 8, police visited a medical centre that operates at two addresses in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The fake certificates, in digital form, had been issued to Bulgarian citizens in five districts, while 300 had been issued to foreigners.

Bisser Bozhichkov of the economic crimes squad told reporters that there was information that the foreigners who had received the documents had not been to Bulgaria.

Investigations are continuing. No arrests have yet been made.

