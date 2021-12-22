Ski season on Bulgaria’s Vitosha Mountain opens on December 24

Share this: Facebook

The 2021/22 season for skiing and snowboarding opens on Vitosha Mountain in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on December 24 at 9am, Vitosha Ski said on its Facebook page.

This will be followed by the start of night skiing on Vitosha on December 27.

Intensive preparation of the area is in full swing, and at the moment the weather is allowing the snow cannons on the Laleto track to work almost constantly in order to provide the best possible conditions for winter sports.

More information is available on Vitosha Ski’s website.



The ski season opened in Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Pamporovo on December 17 and in Bansko and Borovets on December 18.

(Photo: Vitosha Ski)

