Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 1370 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 073, according to the October 25 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, 97.5 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 10 554 tests done in the past day, 1370 – about 12.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 569 443 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 79 312 are active. The number of active cases rose by 794 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 536 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 467 058.

There are 6912 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that the number of newly-admitted patients was 299. There are 600 patients in intensive care, two fewer compared with the figure in the October 24 report.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 423.

On Sunday, 7156 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 728 389.

The figure for doses administered on Sunday is significantly higher than those for the three previous Sundays: 1284 (October 3), 1219 (October 10) and 1791 (October 17), the difference being last week’s “green certificates” order that has increased demand for vaccinations.

To date, 1 440 294 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 3868 in the past day.

A total of 12 493 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 206 in the past day.

According to the unified information portal, as of October 25, 18 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Four districts are above the 1000-mark: Montana 1112.48, Pernik 1111.06, the city of Sofia 1065.49 and Vidin 1013.4.

The other dark red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 702.39 per 100 000 population, up from 691.56 on October 24, according to the unified information portal.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!