Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 214 deaths, 4979 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 214 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 488, according to the October 19 report by the unified information portal.

Of 26 780 tests done in the past day, 4979 – about 18.59 per cent – proved positive.

This is the highest number of new cases registered in a 24-hour period in Bulgaria since reporting began in March 2020. The previous record was 4637 new cases, reported on March 16 2021.

To date, 545 598 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 62 241 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1756 in the past day.

The report said that 2009 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 459 869.

There are 6258 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that the number of newly-hospitalised was 1251. There are 537 in intensive care, an increase of 25 compared with the figure in the October 18 report.

Sixty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 136.

So far, 2 634 699 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6201 in the past day.

A total of 1 388 405 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 3486 in the past day.

To date, 8519 people have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!