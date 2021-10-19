Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 13 districts are dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to an update by the unified information portal for the 14-day period up to October 19.

Nationally, Bulgaria is above the dark red zone threshold for the second consecutive day, with a morbidity rate of 532.03 out of 100 000 population, according to the update.

The district of Vidin has the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate, 903.81 out of 100 000 population.

Per 100 000 population, the morbidity rates in the other dark red zone districts are Blagoevgrad 506.74, Varna 592.4, Gabrovo 817.67, Dobrich 527.31, Kyustendil 726.3, Montana 882.81, Pernik 896.82, Sliven 582.85, Sofia district 623.96, Sofia city 751.37, Stara Zagora 606.29 and Yambol 520.23.

Yambol returned to the dark red zone category after the October 18 report showed it as a red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population. The other district to newly become a dark red zone was Blagoevgrad.

In all, 14 districts in Bulgaria are now Covid-19 red zones.

There is only one district classified as a yellow zone, Kurdzhali, at 128.12 per 100 000 population. On October 18, it had been one of two yellow zone districts, with Pleven.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!