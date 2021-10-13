Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 93 deaths, 19.29% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 906, according to the October 13 report by the unified information portal.

Of 17 981 tests done in the past day, 3469 – about 19.29 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 527 802 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 54 065 are active. The active cases rose by 2207 in the past day.

The report said that 1169 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 451 831.

There are 5646 patients with Covid-19 in hospital. The report said that the number of patients in hospital had increased by 787 in the past day. There are 485 patients in intensive care, an increase of 13 in the past day.

Fifty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 878.

In the past day, 7669 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 601 548.

A total of 1 369 817 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4729 in the past day.

The report said that, to date, 5669 people had received a booster dose of vaccine.

