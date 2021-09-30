Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 2142 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 812, according to the September 30 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 19 237 tests done in the past day, 2142 – about 11.13 per cent – proved positive.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date has passed the 500 000-mark, totalling 500 112, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 43 520 active cases, an increase of 749 in the past day.

The report said that 1306 people were registered in the past 24 hours as having recovered, bringing the total to 435 780.

There are 5172 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 20 in the past day, with 458 in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Twenty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 469.

To date, 2 530 744 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9014 in the past day.

A total of 1 324 137 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6071 in the past day.

