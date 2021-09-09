Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 65 deaths, 1956 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 335, according to the September 9 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 142 tests done in the past day, 1956 – about 8.1 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 466 671 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 36 268 are active. The number of active cases increased by 915 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 976 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 411 068.

There are 4419 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 112 in the past day, with 363 in intensive care, an increase of 34.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 001.

The report said that 12 464 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 380 022.

So far, 1 217 377 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8277 in the past day, according to the report.

