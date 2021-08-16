Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 84 Delta variant cases found in 85 samples

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 85 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 84 instances of the Delta variant and one Alpha variant case, NCIPD said on August 16.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from July 8 to July 28 and came from 18 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included six samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents or tourists.

As of August 3, four patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 14 were in hospital, 57 were undergoing home treatment and nine had recovered. The one patient with the Alpha variant was receiving home treatment.

The Delta variant samples came from the city of Sofia and the district of Bourgas (15 each), the district of Varna (12), the district of Stara Zagora (eight), the districts of Rousse, Pleven and Smolyan (five each), the district of Plovdiv (three), two each from the districts of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Montana and Pernik, and one each from the districts of Veliko Turnovo, Sliven and Shoumen.

Of the six samples from foreign nationals, five were from the district of Bourgas and one from the district of Varna. All six samples tested positive for the Delta variant.

The latest NCIPD sequencing data confirms the findings from earlier this month, which showed the Delta variant as the dominant one in Bulgaria, after previous figures made public by the centre throughout July indicated it was steadily displacing the Alpha variant.

