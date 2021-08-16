Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 5 deaths, 4.72% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 344, according to the August 16 daily report by the national information system.

Of 6358 tests, 272 – about 4.27 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 433 234 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 14 734 are active. The number of active cases rose by 89 in the past day.

The report said 178 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 400 156.

There are 1548 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 58 in the past day, with 141 in intensive care, an increase of 10.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 554.

The report said that on Sunday, 2186 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 154 824.

A total of 1 073 188 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1349 on Sunday, according to the national information system report.

