Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 346 new cases

The deaths of three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on July 30, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 211, according to the national information system.

Of 22 989 tests, 346 – about 1.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 424 872 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 8125 are active. The number of active cases rose by 243 in the past day, the national information system’s July 31 report said.

A hundred people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 536.

There are 797 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 33 in the past day, with 75 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

A total of 13 475 medical personnel have tested positive to date, including one in the past day.

The report said that so far, 2 024 943 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 958 in the past day.

A total of 998 088 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6553 in the past day.

