Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2021 was 6%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2021 was six per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on July 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

This was higher than the 5.5 per cent recorded in June 2020, but down from the 6.1 per cent unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2021.

The June 2021 percentage represented an estimated 197 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with 178 000 jobless in the country in June 2020.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2021 was 12.5 per cent, down from 14.7 per cent in June 2020 and 13.4 per cent in May 2021.

The June 2021 youth unemployment figure represented an estimated 17 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, down from 19 000 in June 2020 and 18 000 in May 2021.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in June 2021, down from 7.3 per cent in May 2021 and down from 7.3 per cent in June 2020.

In June 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent, down from eight per cent in May 2021 and from eight per cent in June 2020.

In June 2021, 2.967 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.431 million were in the euro zone.

In June 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 17.0 per cent in the EU and 17.3 per cent in the euro zone, down from 17.6 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively, in the previous month, Eurostat said.

