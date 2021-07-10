Bulgaria’s MFA: Mandatory electronic registration before travelling to Ireland

Share this: Facebook

As of July 12, Ireland will not accept the paper version of the Passenger Locator Form, and those heading to the country must complete in advance the electronic version, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

After the online form is completed, the person travelling to Ireland will be issued with an electronic receipt, to show when boarding an aircraft or ferry to Ireland.

Further guidance and access to the online form can be found on the Government of Ireland website https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ab900-covid-19-passenger-locator form / .

A Digital Covid Certificate will be proof, in digital or paper format, by which the person travelling indicates whether having been vaccinated against Covid-19, having tested negative for Covid-19 or having recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

Individuals who have been vaccinated in Ireland will receive a Digital Covid Certificate from Ireland, with a QR code for verification.

Detailed information is available at: gov.ie – EU Digital COVID Certificate (www.gov.ie).

(Photo, of the Customs House in Dublin: Manuela Fuchs/freeimages.com)

