Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 7 deaths, 0.71% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 987, according to the June 19 daily report by the national information system.

Of 14 771 tests done in the past day, 105 – about 0.71 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 964 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 10 205 active cases, a decrease of 222 in the past day.

The report said that 320 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 392 772.

There are 1752 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 12 in the past day, with 208 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 437 to date, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 15 249 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 1 653 186.

A total of 745 572 people have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or an injection of a single-dose vaccine. This includes 9674 people on June 18.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!