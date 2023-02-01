The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 30.7% for February 2023

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a 30.7 per cent decrease in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of February, setting the new price at 124.34 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price cut puts the gas price just slightly above the one in November 2022, when it cost 123.01 leva a MWh, and effectively negates the price hikes approved by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) in the last two months.

EWRC said on February 1 that the main reason for the price cut was the lower price on international gas markets, as a result of warm weather and the fact that European gas storage remain fairly full.

The regulator’s head Ivan Ivanov said in a statement that the lower price would have a positive impact on key consumers, allowing the regulator to keep central heating prices unchanged for the rest of the winter heating season.

