NSI: Quarter of foreign students in Bulgaria are from Greece

About 24.5 per cent of the foreign students at universities in Bulgaria in 2020 were from Greece, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 26 in an annual report on the country’s education system.

In second place were students from the United Kingdom (16.1 per cent), Germany (9.2 per cent), Ukraine (seven per cent) and the Republic of North Macedonia (6.1 per cent), the NSI said.

The institute said that foreign students in Bulgaria mainly chose health-related studies, with 61.2 per cent of them studying specialities in this field while 48 per cent of the total number were studying medicine.

There were 16 678 foreign students at Bulgarian universities in 2020, an increase of 2.4 per cent compared with 2019 and 29.1 per cent more than in the 2016/2017 academic year, the institute said.

Foreigners accounted for 9.3 per cent of the total number of PhD students, the NSI said. In all, there were 608 PhD students in Bulgaria who came from foreign countries.

The largest number came from Greece (17.3 per cent), followed by the Republic of North Macedonia, and Kosovo (9.4 per cent each), Israel (8.7 per cent) and Albania (8.1 per cent).

(Photo of Sofia University: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

