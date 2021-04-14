European Commission in another new deal with BioNTech-Pfizer

Share this: Facebook

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on April 14 an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of 50 million vaccine doses to the second quarter of 2021, starting in April.

“We are in a race against time. The faster we reach our target of having 70 per cent of adults in the European Union vaccinated, the better chances we have of containing the virus,” Von der Leyen was quoted in a European Commission statement as saying.

Vaccination is picking up speed across Europe, she said.

“Member states have received over 126 million doses of vaccines as of yesterday. And I am happy to say that today we have reached 100 million vaccinations in the EU. This is a milestone that we can be proud of,” Von der Leyen said.

“Of these 100 million vaccinations, more than a quarter are second doses – which means that we have now more than 27 million people fully vaccinated,” she said.

Von der Leyen said that 50 million additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines will be delivered in the second quarter of this year, starting in April. This will bring the total doses delivered by BioNTech-Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter.

These doses will be distributed pro-rata to the population, among all EU countries.

“This will substantially help consolidate the roll-out of our vaccination campaigns,” Von der Leyen said.

As part of preparations for the medium term, the Commission is also entering into a negotiation with BioNTech-Pfizer for a third contract, to foresee the delivery of 1.8 billion doses of vaccine over the period of 2021 to 2023.

This contract will entail that not only the production of the vaccines, but also all essential components, will be based in the EU, the Commission said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

