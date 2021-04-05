Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 82 more deaths, active cases drop by 800

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 82 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 589, according to the April 5 report by the national information system.

Of 4129 tests done in the past 24 hours – 740 – about 18.1 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 352 999 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 68 977 active cases, a decrease of 800 in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

The report said that 858 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 270 433.

There are 10 649 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 128 in the past 24 hours, with 747 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

Sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 145.

The report said that 1492 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 503 570.

A total of 313 people got a second dose on April 4, bringing the total to 100 877.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!