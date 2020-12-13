Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 897 deaths, 3873 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 897 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5626, according to figures published on December 13 by the national information system.

There were 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

The death toll in the past week is lower than the single-week record 980 reported in the week ending December 6.

In the past seven days, the number of active cases has decreased by 3873 to a current total of 91 569.

There are 7224 patients in hospital, 265 more than a week ago. A total of 595 are in intensive care, 79 more than a week ago.

A total of 926 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered – to 7815. Seventy-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day.

The national information system said that the number of people in Bulgaria who had recovered from the virus was 81 757. This is an increase of 21 084 in the past week.

To date, 178 952 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 18 108 in the past week.

The national information system said that of the 4407 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 1287 proved positive – about 36 per cent.

Of the newly-confirmed cases from the past 24 hours, 298 are in the city of Sofia, 137 in the district of Varna and 102 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 43, Bourgas 66, Veliko Turnovo eight, Vidin 23, Vratsa 61, Gabrovo 14, Dobrich 45, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil 20, Lovech 30, Montana 17, Pazardzhik 53, Pernik 38, Pleven 25, Razgrad one, Rousse 20, Silistra 13, Sliven 86, Smolyan eight, Sofia district 88, Stara Zagora 36, Turgovishte five, Haskovo 24, Shoumen three and Yambol 17.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

