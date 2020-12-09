Turnover in retail via internet in Bulgaria up by 57% y/y in October 2020

Share this: Facebook

Turnover in online shopping in Bulgaria in October 2020 was 57 per cent higher than in October 2019, according to figures published on December 9 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared with September 2020, it was up by close to five per cent, the NSI said.

Turnover in pharmacies was up by 6.5 per cent on an annual basis in October 2020 and 4.9 per cent higher than in September 2020.

The trends come against the background of the Covid-19 crisis in Bulgaria, which had a two-month State of Emergency from mid-March to mid-May, which was followed by an epidemic declaration which remains in place.

According to the NSI, turnover in retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco in October was down by 10.4 per cent on an annual basis, and unchanged compared with September.

Turnover in retail sales of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores was down by 13.5 per cent compared with October 2019, but up by 3.4 per cent compared with September 2020.

Turnover in retail sales of computers and related equipment was down by 2.3 per cent on an annual basis, but up by 4.3 per cent compared with September, according to the NSI.

(Photo: André Rainaud/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

