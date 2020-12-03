Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 159 more deaths, active cases rise to 92 360

Share this: Facebook

A total of 159 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4347, the national information daily report on December 3 said.

Of 8478 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 3138 proved positive – the equivalent of about 37.01 per cent.

The number of active cases rose by 773 in the past day to 92 360.

There are 6635 patients in hospital, unchanged from the figure in the December 2 report. A total of 523 are in intensive care, an increase of 30 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 183 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 6419.

To date, 151 913 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

A total of 2206 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 55 206.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 624 are in the city of Sofia, 337 in the district of Plovdiv and 266 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 196, Bourgas 242, Veliko Turnovo 11, Vidin 18, Vratsa 55, Gabrovo 78, Dobrich 43, Kurdzhali 28, Kyustendil 59, Lovech 23, Montana 42, Pazardzhik 106, Pernik 55, Pleven 81, Razgrad 21, Rousse 144, Silistra 38, Sliven 117, Smolyan 33, Sofia district 95, Stara Zagora 187, Turgovishte 23, Haskovo 76, Shoumen 56 and Yambol 84.

