Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 153 more deaths, active cases rise to 91 587

A total of 153 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4188, the national information system daily report on December 2 said.

Of 9056 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 3475 proved positive – the equivalent of about 38.4 per cent.

The number of active cases rose by 887 in the past 24 hours to 91 587.

The number of patients in hospital dropped by 148 to a total of 6635. Four hundred and ninety-three are in intensive care, an increase of 36.

Two hundred and eight medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 6236.

To date, 148 775 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

The national information system said that 2435 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to date to 53 000.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 722 are in the city of Sofia, 355 in the district of Plovdiv and 318 in the district of Bourgas.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 119, Varna 271, Veliko Turnovo 97, Vidin 21, Vratsa 82, Gabrovo 74, Dobrich 40, Kurdzhali 27, Kyustendil 120, Lovech 39, Montana 59, Pazardzhik 70, Pernik 78, Pleven 111, Razgrad 32, Rousse 140, Silistra 36, Sliven 52, Smolyan 30, Sofia district 93, Stara Zagora 245, Turgovishte seven, Haskovo 92, Shoumen 69 and Yambol 76.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

