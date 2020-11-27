Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 162 more deaths, active cases rise to 88 224

Share this: Facebook

A total of 162 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3529, according the national information system’s daily report on November 27.

Of 9093 PCR tests done in the past day, 3568 proved positive, the equivalent of about 39.2 per cent.

The number of active cases rose in the past 24 hours rose by 1151 to 88 224.

There are 6655 patients in hospital, an increase of 107 in the past 24 hours. Four hundred and thirty are in intensive care, an increase of 20.

Two hundred and sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 5496.

To date, 136 628 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 2255 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44 875.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 712 are in the city of Sofia, 386 in the district of Plovdiv and 280 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 278, Stara Zagora 213, Rousse 132, Blagoevgrad 129, Veliko Turnovo 115, Sofia district 114, Haskovo 113, Gabrovo 109, Vratsa 106, Pazardzhik 98, Sliven 98, Kyustendil 94, Pleven 84, Yambol 75, Shoumen 64, Montana 58, Pernik 55, Lovech 49, Dobrich 46, Razgrad 36, Smolyan 36, Silistra 32, Turgovishte 22, Kurdzhali 18 and Vidin 16.

