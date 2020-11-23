Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More doctors’ deaths reported

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) expressed on November 23 its condolences to the families and colleagues of three doctors who died of Covid-19 in recent days.

“Cardiologist Dr Spas Radev from Razlog left us at the age of 47 in the prime of his career,” the BMA said. Radev’s death was among others reported on November 22.

The intensive care unit at the Ivan Skenderov Hospital in Gotse Delchev lost an exceptional specialist who had set up the ward years ago, Dr Nedelcho Kalaydzhiev, the association said.

The BMA also named Dr Maria Karailnaska, a specialist in internal and occupational diseases and manager of the 21st diagnostic-consultation centre in Sofia.

Separately, on November 23 the death of Dr Ivailo Gotsov at the age of 35 was reported.

Gotsov, a front-line doctor in the fight against Covid-19, had become infected and had been treated in hospital in Plovdiv for close to 20 days.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on November 23:

The district crisis headquarters in Plovdiv decided that fifth to 12th grade pupils in the city and throughout the district would return to distance learning, for a further two weeks.

This was a change from a decision that had intended that pupils in these grades in Plovdiv would return to classroom learning in phases as of today.

Bulgarian National Radio reported on November 23 that in one week, 120 medical students had applied to work as volunteers in Covid-19 wards in hospitals.

The applications were submitted to the Association of Medical Students, which is in charge of co-ordination.

“The Ministry of Health has provided information on the needs of medical institutions in the country and directs volunteers by giving them contact details,” Teodora Delcheva, deputy chairwoman of the association, told BNR. Among the candidates are trainee doctors, but also first- and second-year students, she said.

