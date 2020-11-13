Covid-19: Outcry prompts Bulgaria to change rules for ‘green corridor’ shopping by elderly

Share this: Facebook

The controversy that ensued from the Bulgarian Health Minister’s order limiting people aged 65 or older to going to supermarkets and pharmacies between 8am and 10am has prompted a new order changing the rules.

The version initially announced by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, among measures in effect to November 30, led to incidents such as a supermarket manager summoning police against an elderly person who wanted to buy bread at 10.30am, and security personnel demanding identity cards as proof of age.

It also led to an outcry from Bulgaria’s over-65s who resented the restriction on when they could shop for food essentials and medications.

(Photo: Carlos Sillero/freeimages.com)