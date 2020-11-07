Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 58 more deaths, 47 172 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1576, the national information system said on November 7.

A total of 3839 people in Bulgaria were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, after 13 849 PCR tests were done.

Most of the newly-confirmed cases are in the city of Sofia, 1435.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 237, Bourgas 69, Varna 150, Veliko Turnovo 75, Vidin 15, Vratsa 85, Gabrovo 131, Dobrich 15, Kurdzhali 22, Kyustendil 64, Lovech 33, Montana 92, Pazardzhik 65, Pernik 90, Pleven 110, Plovdiv 382, Razgrad 40, Rousse 114, Silistra 21, Sliven 119, Smolyan 22, Sofia district 115, Stara Zagora 143, Turgovishte 46, Haskovo 47, Shoumen 55 and Yambol 47.

To date, 72 184 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 47 172 are currently active cases. This is an increase of 3054 active cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 727 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 436.

There are 3563 patients in hospital, an increase of 139 in the past day. A total of 257 are in intensive care, an increase of seven.

A total of 121 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 2901.

