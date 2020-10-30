Covid-19: Germany declares all of Bulgaria a risk region

Share this: Facebook

Germany has declared the entire territory of Bulgaria a “risk region”, imposing restrictive measures on people travelling to Germany from Bulgaria, the embassy in Berlin said on October 30.

The step takes effect on November 1.

Everyone arriving in Germany who has been in Bulgaria in the past 14 days will have to undergo a mandatory test for new coronavirus. A negative test is the sole criterion for exemption from 14-day home quarantine.

The mandatory quarantine requirement does not apply to passengers who transited through a “risk region”.

Up to November 1, the list of “risk regions” in Bulgaria includes the city of Sofia and the districts of Blagoevgrad, Razgrad, Sliven and Turgovishte.

(Photo of Berlin via pixabay)

