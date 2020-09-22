Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4 new deaths, 4522 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total deaths linked to the disease to 765, according to data posted on September 22 by the national information system.

Of the four, three had concomitant diseases, two unspecified, the report said.

Regarding the fourth, a 56-year-old man, the national information system said that currently, there was no information that he had other illnesses.

The number of active cases remains the same as at the September 21 report, a total of 4522.

Of 2988 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 13, Bourgas 16, Varna 13, Veliko Turnovo four, Vratsa three, Gabrovo five, Dobrich three, Lovech one, Pazardzhik two, Pernik one, Pleven one, Plovdiv 17, Rousse four, Silistra four, Sliven one, Smolyan five, city of Sofia 30, Stara Zagora 14, Turgovishte two, Haskovo three, Shoumen three and Yambol six.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – to 19 014.

To date, 13 727 people in Bulgaria have recovered, 147 in the past 24 hours.

There are 714 patients in hospital, 33 in intensive care.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1059.

