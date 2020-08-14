Bulgaria Air resumes flights to Israel on August 23

Share this: Facebook

From August 23, flag carrier Bulgaria Air will resume flights to Tel Aviv, the airline said in a statement on August 14.

The flights will be every Sunday and Thursday.



As of August 16, the Israeli government has abolished the requirement for mandatory quarantine for Israeli citizens arriving from Bulgaria.

On August 11, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order scrapping the quarantine requirement for arrivals from Israel.

The statement said that currently, Bulgaria Air had restored almost 70 per cent of its flight programme for all regular routes to Europe and in Bulgaria.

It said that in response to increased demand, in July and August Bulgaria Air planned additional flights to the most preferred transfer points in Europe, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, as well as to Berlin, Zurich and Athens.

The airline, co-sharing with Aegean Airlines, operates eight flights a week to Athens.

There are three Sofia-Varna flights a day, and daily seasonal flights to Bourgas have started.

