Long queue of cars at Bulgaria-Greece Kulata border checkpoint

A queue of cars stretching about five kilometres formed at the Kulata-Promachonas checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Greek border on the morning of August 1, Nova Televizia reported.

A QR code is required to cross the border into Greece.

Motorists had to wait several hours to cross the border, the report said.

Close to three-quarters of the cars waiting at the border were Romanian-registered while most of the rest were Bulgarian-registered.

According to Bulgarian National Television, motorists complained that there were drivers who jumped the queue in the convoy, saying that they were going to refuel but in fact using this as a ruse to get closer to the border crossing.

