Covid-19: Greece to require negative PCR test at Kulata-Promachonas from July 14

Holidaymakers travelling to Greece by land via the Kulata-Promachonas checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Greek border will have to show proof of a negative molecular test result (PCR) for Covid-19, performed up to 72 hours prior to entering Greece. The requirement goes into effect on July 14 at 6am local time (GMT+3).

The requirement is part of the updated travel protocols introduced by Greek authorities as of July 1. Travellers are still required to submit mandatory passenger location forms, which can be found here (in English), and could also be asked to undertake a PCR test at the border.

In a travel advisory on July 10, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that in addition to the new requirement going into force on July 14, Greek authorities were stepping up road checks to ensure that motorists were observing anti-epidemic rules during the upcoming weekend.

In recent days, traffic at the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing, the only point of entry by land into Greece for non-essential travel, has been fairly regular, with occasional short delays, reports in Bulgarian media said.

But earlier this month, especially during weekends, large queues had formed due to high numbers of people heading to Greece for their holidays. Another spike in traffic was expected this weekend.

