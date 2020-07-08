Comment: Democratic Bulgaria’s Hristo Ivanov’s D-Day landing

Share this: Facebook

It was a stunt, but it was a good one. Hristo Ivanov had a Bulgarian flag in his hand; he lacked only a copy of the Bulgarian constitution in the other.

Ivanov knows something of the law; caretaker Minister of Justice in the Bliznashki cabinet in 2014, he went on to hold that portfolio in Boiko Borissov’ssubsequent Cabinet before resigning on principle in 2015 in protest at what he saw as inadequate judicial reform legislation.

Ivanov has gone on to be a leading light of Democratic Bulgaria, which has rule of law and judicial reform as its main platform; apart from some successes at local elections, it has yet to gain any real traction nationally.

On July 7, in a departure from the customarily cerebral Democratic Bulgaria approach (media statements arrive in my inbox daily), Ivanov took the fight to the beaches, landing by boat at a spot on the coastline near the looming palatial pile that is the property of Ahmed Dogan.

The rest of this article is available exclusively to subscribers to The Sofia Globe’s Patreon account: Become a Patron!