Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2200 active cases, 446 in hospital, two more deaths

The number of people in Bulgaria who have tested positive for new coronavirus has increased by 165 in the past 24 hours, the second-highest increase in a day, according to data posted on July 2 by the national information system.

A total of 2896 PCR tests were done in the past day, bringing the total to date to 144 369.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 46, Plovdiv, 33, Varna, 12, Blagoevgrad 11, Smolyan, nine, and Bourgas, seven.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has now passed the 5000-mark, reaching 5154, of which 2200 are active.

A total of 2722 people have recovered, an increase of 46 in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, the number of patients in hospital has risen from 435 to 446. There are 32 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by five to a total of 418.

The death toll has risen by two to a total of 232. Those who died in the past 24 hours were a 61-year-old woman with heart and lung disease and a 62-year-old man with a number of other serious illnesses.

