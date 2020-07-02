Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria granted 13 500 residence permits to non-EU nationals in 2019, according to a report by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on July 2.

This is the highest number in the past five years.

In 2015, Bulgaria granted 9595 residence permits to third-country nationals, with the number rising to 7666 in 2016, a total of 10 958 in 2017 and 11 864 in 2018.

Of the residence permits granted in 2019, a total of 4097 were in the category “family reasons”.

A total of 1642 were for education and study, 2414 were for work reasons and the largest group “other reasons” added up to 5347, the NSI said.

