Bulgaria’s tennis star Grigor Dimitrov confirms he has Covid-19

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message on Instagram, Dimitrov said: “I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19”.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions,” said the 29-year-old Haskovo-born tennis star, currently 19 in the ATP singles ratings.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” Dimitrov said.

