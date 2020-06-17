FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2020 was 154.7M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of the year stood at 154.7 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on June 17.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was 311.9 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an outflow of 54.9 million euro, which was revised later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 24.6 million euro (compared to an outflow of 535.4 million euro in January-April 2019) and re-invested earnings was 214.7 million euro, compared to 213.5 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 0.2 million euro in January-April, compared to an inflow of 2.3 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 35.4 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 633.7 million euro in the first four months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-April 2020 came from Germany (63.6 million euro) and Russia (55.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-86.4 million euro), Italy (-55.5 million euro) and Belgium (-54 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 28 million euro in January-April, compared to 116.1 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: takis kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

