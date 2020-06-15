European Commission launches ‘Re-open EU’ information for travellers

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission is launching on June 15 ‘Re-open EU’, a web platform that contains essential information that the Commission says allows a safe relaunch of free movement and tourism across Europe.

“To help people confidently plan their travels and holidays during the summer and beyond, the platform will provide real-time information on borders, available means of transport, travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as on physical distancing or wearing of facemasks, as well as other practical information for travellers,” the Commission said.

The ‘Re-open EU’ platform is one of the measures announced by the Commission in its Tourism and Transport package of May 13 to help travelling and tourism resume safely in the EU while respecting the necessary health precautions, the statement said.

“‘Re-open EU’ will act as a key point of reference for anyone travelling in the EU as it centralises up-to-date information from the Commission and the EU member states in one place.”

It will allow people to browse country-specific information for each EU country through an interactive map, offering updates on applicable national measures as well as practical advice for visitors in the country.

The platform is easily accessible on desktop and mobile by following the ‘Re-open EU’ link: https://reopen.europa.eu/. ‘Re-open EU’ and the information is available in the 24 official EU languages, the Commission said.

