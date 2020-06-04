Turkey to join resumption of flights to Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Turkey is to allow the phased resumption of international flights as of June 10, beginning with a group of countries including Bulgaria and Greece, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said on June 4.

From June 15, 20, 22 and 25, resumption of flights to various other European and Asian countries will begin.

Turkey shut down international flights on March 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from those airlines which continued, in some cases limited, service to and from Bulgaria after the start of the coronavirus crisis, others are resuming flights to the country.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines will resume flights to Sofia Airport on June 15 and Austrian Airlines will do so on the same day.

Bulgaria’s epidemic declaration expires on June 14, and the following day is the subject of discussions among EU countries regarding the resumption of air travel and the lifting of respective countries’ quarantine requirements.

Bulgaria has scrapped its 14-day quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from most European countries as of June 1.

Wizz Air resumed its London Luton – Sofia service in May.

Easyjet’s website show Sofia to London Gatwick flights on June 21 and 22, both sold out.

Ryanair has a limited service schedule for London Stansted – Sofia flights up to June 20.

Qatar Airlines is expected to resume flights to Sofia only in late October.

