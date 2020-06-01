Bulgarian leaders join tributes to late artist Christo

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian leaders are among those who have joined in paying tribute to late Bulgarian-born artist Christo, who died on May 31 at the age of 84 in New York City, where he had lived for the past 56 years.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in a message on Twitter: “An extremely talented Bulgarian has gone…His interesting and bold works and projects conquered the whole world. I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones and family”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that the world had lost “one of its most unique and inspiring artists”.

The Bulgarian member of the European Commission, Mariya Gabriel, who holds the Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth portfolio, said that she was deeply saddened by the news of Christo’s passing.

“He is still alive in our hearts and minds, through his bold and beautiful works of art, he lives on,” Gabriel said, adding a quotation from Christo: “Without art I would stop breathing!”

Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that “Christo was someone who showed us all how to think big. While we will continue to enjoy and learn from his art, his genius and love of life will be missed”.

Also joining in tributes was the United States embassy in Sofia, which tweeted: “As Credo Bonum Gallery’s Simeon Vassilev wrote, ‘He made us walk on water and dream the unimaginable’. Thank you, Christo, for sharing your unique art with the world!”

Comments

comments