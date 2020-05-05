Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister amends order on table spacing, swimming pools

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev has amended his order governing the opening, as of May 6, of outdoor areas of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and fast food outlets, subject to anti-epidemic measures.

The amendments to Ananiev’s May 3 order came a few hours after a meeting of the coalition council of Bulgaria’s governing parties.

The changed order reduces the minimum distance between tables from 2.5 metres to 1.5 metres.

Staff must wear a face mask or safety helmet, while wearing gloves is recommended, the Health Ministry said.

The May 5 version of the order also changes the required distance between umbrellas at swimming pools.

The distance between two umbrellas, measured from the centre of the umbrellas, in open-air areas around swimming pools must be at least five metres.

The May 5 amended order also allows the public to visit open-air museums, subject to the requirements of physical distancing and all anti-epidemic measures, the ministry said.

(Photo, taken in Plovdiv on May 5: Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg)

